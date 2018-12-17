Filipinos Catriona Gray named Miss Universe2018

Filipinos watching the live broadcast of the pageant jumped with joy after host Steve Harvey announced that Filipino-Australian Catriona Gray, 24, was this year's Miss Universe.

"The best way to end the year," politician Erin Tanada tweeted.

"The crown returns to the Philippines!!!" tweeted Tonyo Cruz, a blogger and newspaper columnist in the Philippines.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo congratulated Gray for her victory.

"Ms Gray truly made the entire Philippines proud," Panelo said in a statement. "Ms Gray’s triumph sets the bar high in empowering more Filipino women to believe in themselves and to fight for their own place in the universe."

"Catriona’s crowning glory is placing the Philippines in the world map again for its beauty and elegance that matches the world renowned attraction of the many scenic and mesmerising islands in our country," he added.

Before Gray, other the Filipinos who have held the Miss Universe title are Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, Margarita Moran in 1973 and Gloria Diaz in 1969.