Google releases massive development plans for Mountain View campus

According to CNBC, the development is planned for the North Bayshore area of the city and includes 3.12 million square feet of offices, up to 400,000 square feet for retail stores, as many as 8,000 new homes and 35 acres of public space.

"We want to see the area transformed into what the City calls 'Complete Neighborhoods,' with a focus on increasing housing options and creating great public spaces that prioritize people over cars," said Michael Tymoff, Google's Mountain View development director, in a statement.

Google will team up with a developer to build up to 6,600 of those new homes on its land, with 20 percent set aside for affordable housing.

The development will also have 7.5 cumulative miles of bike and pedestrian paths. All the new office buildings will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy as well.

City officials are set to discuss the plans early next year.

According to CNBC, Google has spent at least $2.8 billion acquiring property in Mountain View, Sunnyvale and San Jose over the last two years.