Mexican volunteer crowned Miss World

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, 26, has a degree in international business, volunteers for "Migrantes en el Camino" and is on the board of directors of a rehab centre for girls, according to the Miss World website.

She was crowned as the 68th Miss World by last year's winner, Manushi Chhillar of India, in the coastal city of Sanya.

First runner up was Thailand's Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan, a 20-year-old studying business administration.

Miss Belarus Maria Vasilevich, Miss Jamaica Kadijah Robinson and Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo were also among the final five.

It is the eighth time the Miss World final has been held in Sanya, which first hosted the pageant in 2003.