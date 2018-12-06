Sinatra memorabilia, jewelry on sale in New York

The single most expensive lot, the enormous 20-karat diamond engagement ring that Sinatra gave Barbara in a champagne glass has already sold, fetching $1.7 million in a battle between two telephone bidders, Sotheby's said.

The jewel was one of two the entertainer tossed on the bed asking the model to pick the one she liked the most, without actually proposing.

The sale includes scores of items dating back to the couple's 22-year marriage -- art and furniture from their homes in Palm Springs, Los Angeles and Malibu -- as well as scripts and screenplays.

There are signed letters, books and photographs tracing Sinatra's friendship with every US president from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton, and a lettuce-leaf dinner service estimated to be worth $50-70,000.

Lots include memorabilia of a private life well lived, a knitted "Frank" yarmulke valued at $200, the monogrammed orange flight jacket he wore on his private plane, and the USA Drinking Team jacket that he had made for nights on the town with his male friends, his version with "Coach" on the back.

Some of the smaller items have attracted the most attention.

A police badge given to Sinatra by Essex County New Jersey with the inscription "chairman of the board, Frank Sinatra" was valued pre-sale at $500-800, as already attracted online bids of $6,500.

Also in the sale are paintings done by Sinatra himself, such as two colorful cartoon-style clowns valued at $8,000-12,000.

She predicted wide-ranging interest in the sale.

The son of Italian immigrants and born in New Jersey in 1915, Sinatra was an Oscar winning actor and one of the best loved entertainers of the 20th century with hits such as "Strangers in the Night" and "My Way."