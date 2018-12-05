Duke and Duchess of Camridge host Holiday Party for military families

William and Kate invited the families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus to the party at Kensington Palace.

The event featured a number of stalls where children could take part in activities including stocking decorating, cracker making, snow globe decorating and creating Christmas party kits.

In a speech, Catherine acknowledged the sacrifice made by the families of service personnel whose loved ones are deployed overseas at Christmas.

On Wednesday (December 5) the Duke and Duchess will fly to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus to meet with serving personnel, families living on the base, wider station personnel and members of the local community.