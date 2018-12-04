Michelle Obama on book tour encourages girls at London school

Obama is in the British capital to promote her hotly anticipated book, "Becoming", which has already sold more copies than any other book published in the United States this year.

She told some 300 students mostly girls aged between 11 and 18 -- at a north London school that her past visit there as first lady in 2009 had inspired her to work for better education.

Obama confessed to facing numerous hurdles and confronting teachers who "underestimated me at every step".

But Obama graduated from the select Ivy League university and went on to Harvard Law School before joining a Chicago law firm where she met her future husband and president Barack Obama.

She urged the London students to find strength in each other as they overcome their own doubters and naysayers.

The students seemed amazed that such a famous speaker came to their school.

Michelle Obama has however cancelled book tour stops in Paris and Berlin to attend the funeral of former US president George H.W. Bush, who died Friday aged 94.

Later at the capital's Southbank Centre, where she discussed her book with author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, she was asked what message she wanted to give to young black women.