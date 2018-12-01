Holiday Train Show on schedule for a fantastical ride through New York City

About a dozen large-scale model trains twist and turn through iconic New York City neighborhoods and past more than 175 New York City landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Radio City Music Hall and the World Trade Center.

The Holiday Train Show has become a beloved New York tradition that entertains both children and adults.

"This year in 2018, it's our 27th annual Holiday Train Show here at the New York Botanical Garden. Visitors to the garden will be immersed in a holiday wonderland," said Joanna Groarke, the New York Botanical Garden's director of public engagement & library exhibitions curator.

New this year is a landscape of Lower Manhattan. The One World Trade Center building was made using tree bark and features twinkling lights.

Groarke said, "All of the buildings are created using a framework and then pieces of plants - leaves, pine cones, seeds, nutshells are actually affixed to the buildings to provide all of the detail, all of the mullions in the windows, all of the pediment decorations, columns. Every architectural detail is made from plants."

The Holiday Train Show will run through January 21, 2019.