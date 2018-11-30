Oprah honours Mandela ahead of global charity concert

Winfrey will co-host the Global Citizen festival on Sunday, where artists including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cassper Nyovest, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin and Tiwa Savage will perform.

The concert is the climax of a year of events celebrating the centennial of Mandela's birth in 1918, and is part of a campaign to tackle poverty, child malnutrition and boost gender equality.

Winfrey hailed Mandela's "goodness and integrity", describing him as her "favourite mentor" as she spoke at a public debate at the Soweto campus of the University of Johannesburg.

Mandela was jailed under South Africa's apartheid regime. After being released in 1990, he led the country's transformation into a multi-racial democracy. He died on December 5, 2013 aged 95.

Former US president Barack Obama spoke in Johannesburg in July, delivering the flagship address of the "Mandela 100" celebrations, remembering the "wave of hope that washed through hearts all around the world" when Mandela was released from jail.

Tickets for the weekend concert were allocated to people who have taken part in the Global Citizen campaign.

The 64-year-old talk show queen spoke to hundreds of mainly women guests at an auditorium in Soweto, a township which was the hotbed of the struggle against apartheid.

The public debate was also attended by Mandela’s widow Graca Machel and South Africa's former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who is currently the head of UN Women.

Winfrey in 2007 founded a school in South Africa for girls from poor backgrounds to groom them into elite leaders.

Listening to the speech was Lumka Jwara, a 28-year old banker from the neighbouring township of Kagiso.