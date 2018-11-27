Momoa, Heard talk challenges and fashion at "Aquaman" premiere

The 39-year-old first made an appearance in the role in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" but now has his own movie exploring the superhero's origins.

Momoa portrays the character, known as Arthur Curry, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, and with plenty of action and special effects, viewers are taken to the underwater world of the seven seas.

Walking a blue carpet - in line with the film's aquatic theme - at the film's world premiere in London on Monday (November 26), Momoa said the role was the toughest he had undertaken so far.

The actor, who was born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa by his mother, said he could identify with Arthur Curry/Aquaman.

Heard said she had spotted her dress on the runway at a Valentino couture show in Paris and was immediately won over.

She was less impressed with tabloid newspaper headlines in the UK which described her not wearing a bra as she arrived in London over the weekend as a "wardrobe malfunction".

"There is no malfunction in my nipples or any other part of my body. How dare, how dare we tell women that their bodies are somehow the results of a malfunction. I chose what I wanted to wear or not wear. That's my choice not anyone else's," said Heard.

"Aquaman" also stars Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren who is due to make a second red carpet appearance later in the week for the premiere of "Creed II". Lundgren attended Monday's premiere with his daughters Ida and Greta.

"Aquaman" will be released in the UK on December 12, whilst U.S. audiences will have to wait until December 21.