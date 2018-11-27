Fans pay tribute to Bertolucci at his Hollywood star

The filmmaker died at 77, Italian media reported on Monday (November 26). He was most famous for movies such as "Last Tango in Paris" and "The Last Emperor" which won nine Oscars.

"Bernardo Bertolucci was renowned all over the world," Leron Gubler, President and CEO of Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, told Reuters. "It isn't that frequently that international stars of his nature get stars on the Walk of Fame unless they are a crossover talent and well-known in this country as well as in their homeland. I was pleased that he was able to come out and actually be here to see his star. He was not able to come when we scheduled the ceremony but he was able to come five years later and we actually did a photo op here where he was actually able to see his star."

In the 90's Bertolucci engaged new, younger audiences with films like "Stealing Beauty" starring Liv Tyler and "The Dreamers" in the early 2000's starring Eva Green.

The director, who hailed from the northern Italian town of Parma, had been ill and died at his home in Rome, media said.