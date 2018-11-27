Britain's Prince Harry arrives in Zambia for two-day tour

Prince Harry was greeted by a traditional dance performance before being welcomed by Zambia's President, Edgar Lungu at State House.

During his trip, the Duke of Sussex is also expected to visit to military barracks for an event commemorating Zambian military veterans. He will also attend events held for the Queen's Commonwealth Trust as well as visit BongoHive - Zambia's first technology and innovation hub.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who has not joined him on his Zambian trip, are expecting their first child in the spring of next year.