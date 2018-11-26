Worms for dinner? Startup launches DIY insect farms

It may sound unusual, but this could be what meals of the future look like.

That's the idea behind this Hong Kong start up, which is making insect farms for the kitchen.

Since 2016, Livin farms has been making DIY insect incubators in hopes of encouraging people to try eating mealworms instead of meat.

Founder Katharina Unger says insects offer an alternative to current meat production, because they can be grown on food waste with very little space and with very little water.

And though it might sound like a new concept, insects have long been a staple for countries like Thailand and China.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong startup is hoping there's appetite now for the worms.

Livin Farms has launched a new kickstarter campaign for a new beginner-level insect starter kit.