Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan to move to Windsor

The couple will move from Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace to Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate.

Since their engagement last year, Harry and Meghan had lived at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, London, where Harry's brother William, his wife Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis, live.

Prince Charles hosted around 200 guests at Frogmore House for the couple's private wedding reception in May.

Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in the spring of next year.