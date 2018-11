When ZSL London Zoo's 19,000 animals settle down for the evening, the park comes alive with illuminated sculptures of giraffes, penguins and flamingos.

Visitors could catch a glimpse of some nocturnal inhabitants among the gently glimmering lights but the zoo's chief operating officer Kathryn England says that many months of planning work has gone in to ensure the zoo's permanent residents are not disturbed.

Christmas at London Zoo runs until January 1, 2019.