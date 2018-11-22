Amazon opens an pop-up store in central Madrid

Similar stores will open in Italy, Germany and Britain, an Amazon spokeswoman said. The European pop-up stores illustrate how the world's largest online retailer, famous for upending retail chains' business, is increasingly turning to physical stores to attract and keep customers.

Amazon opened a new store in New York in September that allows shoppers to buy items from its website with the help of a smartphone app.

The company bought Whole Foods Market in a $13.7 billion deal last year, from which it is now delivering fresh food to shoppers' homes in the United States.