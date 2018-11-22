Six rescued from skyscraper elevator accident in Chicago

The Chicago Tribune reports that six people stepped into an express elevator on the 95th floor of Chicago's John Hancock Center around midnight on Friday. Two cables holding the elevator broke soon after.

The people inside said they felt the elevator moving fast and saw a dust-like material enter the carriage. The elevator fell 84 floors before stopping at the 11th floor.

Firefighters had to use a gooseneck camera to determine the elevator's exact location, before then breaking through a brick wall to open the doors and rescue the people trapped inside.

The rescue took nearly three hours. A Chicago Fire Department Spokesman told the Chicago Tribune that none of those trapped suffered serious injuries.