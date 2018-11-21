Duchess of Sussex meets Grenfell fire survivors in community kitchen

The cookbook raised funds for the Hubb Community Project, created last summer by survivors of the blaze that killed 71 people after engulfing the 24-storey social housing block in west London.

The "Together: Our Community Cookbook" is a collection of 50 recipes from the diverse users of the communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre. It was used to expand the project and keep it open for up to seven days a week, providing the community with more than 200 meals served every day.

Nearly 40,000 books have already been sold, raising about 200,000 pounds ($255,000). The revenue was spent on redesigning and re-fitting of the kitchen and providing a safe and professional space for women to cook, gather and run community activities, the Royal Foundation said in a statement.

Markle wrote the foreword to the book which represents her first solo venture since becoming a member of Britain's royal family after marrying Prince Harry in May.