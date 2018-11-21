Ramen restaurant offers oasis for New York's introverts

A total of 46 private booths comprise the ironically noisy floor of Ichiran, which is divided into two sides. Ichiran's official name for its eating stall is a "Ramen Focus Booth." The kitchen is located in the wall between the adjoining rows of booths, and looks out onto the dining area through private windows for the diners. The diners in turn place submit their orders via paper form through banner-covered windows, which enables them to even avoid speaking to staff, if they so desire.

"It's actually novel even in Japan," an Ichiran spokeswoman, Kayla Copeland, told Reuters. "The idea was that when they created this restaurant that they wanted to create booths where people could would concentrate on the flavor of the ramen without too many distractions around them, and I feel like that directly contradicts the normal American way of dining because we often dine with each other and not so much concentrate on the food. But here it's the exact opposite and it's actually caught on really well."

Ichiran is a family-owned chain and was founded by Manabu Yoshitomi. It currently counts a total of 77 restaurants mostly located throughout Japan. In addition to two sites in New York City and Hong Kong, Ichiran also operates in Taiwan. Next year Ichiran will be opening another site in New York City, a Times Square restaurant that will feature more than 100 private booths as ramen chains spread throughout Gotham.

The family of Ichiran restaurants includes both traditional restaurants and the booths.

But all Ichirans share the same critically acclaimed Ichiran Tonkotsu ramen comprised of pork broth and fresh noodles. Diners are given the chance of choosing the level of saltiness and richness of their broth, and whether they want scallions atop their ramen, among other options. The base price for the ramen is $18.90, and tipping isn't allowed.

"Well a lot of people just want to get away, especially when you're in a big city and surrounded by crowds all the time. It can be very tiring, especially if you're already introverted," said Copeland.