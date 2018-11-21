After years of silence, music fills streets of Iraq's Mosul

For three years until last summer, the sprawling northern city was under the brutal rule of the Daesh group.

In imposing a city-wide ban on playing or even listening to music, the groups smashed and torched instruments.

"It was impossible to bring my instrument with me whenever I left the house," said city resident Fadel al-Badri, who hid his precious violin from the rampaging fighters.

But with Mosul freed from the grip of Daesh in July 2017, Iraq's second city is embarking on a musical comeback.

"After the liberation, songs are back where they truly belong in Mosul," said Badri, welcoming the return of evening celebrations and festivals.

The 45-year old violinist now has the pleasure of playing in public once more to an audience that claps hands and sings along to traditional local tunes.