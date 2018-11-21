After years of silence, music fills streets of Iraq's Mosul

  • Wednesday 21, November 2018 in 2:09 PM
Sharjah24 – AFP: For centuries, it was a magnet for artists across the region and churned out Iraq's best musicians but recent years saw Mosul suffer a devastating musical purge.
For three years until last summer, the sprawling northern city was under the brutal rule of the Daesh group.
 
In imposing a city-wide ban on playing or even listening to music, the groups smashed and torched instruments.
 
"It was impossible to bring my instrument with me whenever I left the house," said city resident Fadel al-Badri, who hid his precious violin from the rampaging fighters.  
 
But with Mosul freed from the grip of Daesh in July 2017, Iraq's second city is embarking on a musical comeback.
 
"After the liberation, songs are back where they truly belong in Mosul," said Badri, welcoming the return of evening celebrations and festivals.
 
The 45-year old violinist now has the pleasure of playing in public once more to an audience that claps hands and sings along to traditional local tunes.