Millie Brown’s message for world leaders: "Listen to us."

Emmy-nominated Brown, who plays a girl with special powers who tries to help rescue a missing boy in "Stranger Things", has spoken out in the past against bullying and last year deleted her Twitter account after a slew of hate-filled comments.

Her appointment as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador marked World Children's Day and comes after Brown co-hosted UNICEF's 70th anniversary celebrations in New York in 2016, interviewing David Beckham on stage.

When asked if she had a message for world leaders, Brown said: "Listen to us. Youth is very powerful."

She pledged to speak out for millions of children and young people whose voices had been silenced, shine a light on issues that vulnerable children suffer around the world and make sure children know their rights and empower them.

Brown said she would use her platform, which includes more than 18 million followers on Instagram. She was also the youngest person to make Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential figures.