The royal couple met performers including the London cast of the musical 'Hamilton' and members of the band Take That, as well as executives from the Royal Variety Charity.

The yearly event is organised in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which Britain's Queen Elizabeth is Patron. Among those performing for the royal couple are the cast of 'Tina, The Tina Turner Musical', George Ezra and Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.