Rare Mickey Mouse posters up for auction on anniversary

The seven posters, dating from the 1930s and 1940s, went on display on Friday (November 16) at a commemorative exhibition in London organised by Disney.

They are going under the Sotheby's hammer in an online auction that runs until Nov. 26. A price list in a statement from the auctioneer and Walt Disney Co. UK & Ireland suggests they could fetch more than 130,000 pounds ($165,000) in total.

Such posters were reused several times at cinemas and, being made of paper, most eventually fell apart and were thrown away. "So they were never meant to be looked at 80-90 years later" or viewed as works of art, Marchant added.

The exhibition, "Mickey's UK Art Collective Exhibition", is also showcasing new Mickey-inspired works by established and emerging UK artists including Jimmy C, Michael Bosanko and Pal Kumar.