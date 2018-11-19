But is it art? Pranksters plant missing 'Picasso' in Romania

Picasso's "Harlequin Head" was one of seven celebrated paintings snatched from the Kunsthal museum in Rotterdam in 2012 during a daring robbery local media dubbed "the theft of the century".

The artworks by Picasso, Monet, Gauguin, Matisse and Lucian Freud have not been seen since.

But Dutch writer Mira Feticu, who wrote a novel based on the brazen heist, thought she had uncovered the piece after she was sent an anonymous letter around 10 days ago "with instructions regarding the place where the painting was hidden" in Romania.

Feticu, of Romanian origin, told AFP the tip-off led her to a forest in the east of the country where she dug up an artwork wrapped in plastic.

Romanian authorities, who were handed the canvas on Saturday night, said that it "might be" Picasso's painting, which is estimated to be worth 800,000 euros ($915,000).

However, on Sunday night Feticu told the Dutch public broadcaster NOS that she was the victim of a "performance" by two Belgian directors in Antwerp.