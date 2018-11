Elephants in India, numbering about 25,000 in the wild, are an endangered species. While revered as a cultural and religious icon, they are also hounded when they wander into human settlements, damaging crops and homes, and trampling people.

Hundreds of elephants across India are held in captivity to perform touristic as well as religious rituals. They are often ill-treated by their owners who use sharp metal hooks to make them obey instructions.