Newborn siamang transfixes zoo visitors

A 37-year-old siamang named Eloise, who was on birth control, gave birth in the primate exhibit Monday, providing the Zoo with its first siamang infant in more than 12 years.

Eloise, or Ellie, and 35-year-old male Unkie had already been successful parents, producing six offspring over the years. Because their genes are already well represented in the zoo siamang population, the pair's breeding had been restricted for a number of years by chemical contraception. For that reason, the arrival of their newest youngster was a welcome surprise for animal care staff.

"It was a complete surprise to the keepers because animals that succeed in the wild are very good at hiding their pregnancies. Infants are in a very vulnerable stage. And Ellie did not show any outward signs of pregnancy. She didn't even gain an ounce, as a matter of fact," said Heather Myers, an animal care supervisor in the zoo's primate department.

Siamang are a species of gibbon found in the tropical forests of Malaysia and Indonesia. As with all gibbon species, they are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.