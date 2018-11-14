Britain's heir to the throne, Prince Charles, turns 70

British actor Rowan Atkinson, singers Kylie Minogue and Cheryl as well as famous glove puppet characters Sooty and Sweep were among the stars of the show named "We Are Most Amused and Amazed".

The show is part of a series of events held in honour of Prince of Wales' milestone birthday.

Charles was born at Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948, in the 12th year of the reign of his grandfather, King George VI. The first child of then Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he was christened 'Charles Philip Arthur George'. When King George died in 1952, Princess Elizabeth acceded to the throne and Charles became heir apparent at the age of three.