Australia charges woman with using needles to contaminate strawberries

On Monday, police said they had charged the woman, identified as My Ut Trinh in court lists, with seven cases of contamination, the first charges laid in the case. Police said the woman was a former supervisor at a berry farm of one of the brands affected, but did not say which one.

Trinh faces up to 10 years in jail if found guilty after Australia's conservative government toughened sentencing in a bid to contain the crisis.

Australia's strawberry industry, worth A$160 million ($116 million), was rocked in September after nearly 200 complaints were made of sewing needles found in strawberries and other fruits. Several major supermarkets withdrew the fruit as shoppers abandoned purchases, forcing some growers to dump their strawberries.