Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes, dead at 95

As a writer and editor, Lee was key to the ascension of Marvel into a comic book titan in the 1960s when, in collaboration with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, he created superheroes who would enthrall generations of young readers.

Disney bought Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for $4 billion to expand Disney's roster of characters, with the most iconic ones having been Lee's handiwork.

Lee was known for his cameo roles in most Marvel films, pulling a girl away from falling debris in 2002's "Spider-Man" and serving as an emcee at a strip club in 2016's "Deadpool." In the 2018 box-office hit "Black Panther," which featured Lee's leading black superhero, he was a casino patron.

Lee was widely credited with adding a new layer of complexity and humanity to superheroes. His characters were not made of stone - even if they appeared to have been chiseled from granite. They had love and money worries and endured tragic flaws or feelings of insecurity.