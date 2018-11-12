Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $10 bln in first hour

Singles' Day is the world's biggest online sales event and last year netted Alibaba 168 billion yuan ($24.15 billion) in total sales.

A disproportionately large number of sales are recorded in the first minutes of the 24-hour spending spree, when transactions are recorded for items that have been put on hold.

It's expected to be the company's final November sale event with founder and chairman Jack Ma at the helm. Current chief executive Daniel Zhang will take over as chairman next year, the company said in September.

While sales growth remains steady, Alibaba's stock has dropped 16 percent this year amid economic uncertainties linked to brewing trade tensions between China and the United States.

This year, Alibaba said there were around 180,000 brands participating in Singles' Day, and as of 10 a.m. on Sunday sales were close to $20 billion.