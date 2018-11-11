UK supermarket banned advert for being too political

The discount supermarket company planned to use a Greenpeace-made animated short film, voiced by actress Emma Thompson, called "Rang-tan", about the destruction of the rainforest caused by palm oil production and its impact on endangered orangutans.

Iceland, which earlier this year announced its intention to remove palm oil from its products by the end of 2018, said the film fitted its agenda, leading to its decision to use the film as its Christmas advert.

Iceland, said it hoped the advert would raise awareness and improve people's understanding of rainforest destruction from palm oil production, which it said appears in more than 50 percent of all supermarket products.