Queen Elizabeth launches British commemorations 100 years after WW1

The 92-year-old Queen joined her son and heir to the throne Charles, grandsons William and Harry and their wives Kate and Meghan at the Royal Albert Hall in central London at an event organised to pay tribute to all those who have died.

The royal family and Prime Minister Theresa May were due to watch leading actors, authors, singers and military bands lead the tributes at an event organised by the armed forces charity the Royal British Legion.

On Sunday morning the Queen, the royal family and senior members of the political and military establishment will be joined at the Cenotaph in Whitehall by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to mark the centenary of the end of the war.