This original spiral staircase built in 1889 has been installed on Thursday (November 8) in Artcurial courtyard close to the Champs- Elysées.

The 4.3 meter-high section was part of the original staircase leading from the second to the third floor of Paris most renowned tower.

In 1983, the original staircase between those floors was dismantled after the installation of an elevator at the top floors.

It was then cut up into 24 sections, reaching 2 to 9 meters high.