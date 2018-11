The awards celebrate extraordinary people who work within the wildlife communities of Africa.

As the Royal Patron of Tusk, Prince William presented a medal to Julius Obwona, winner of the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award, 2018.

His wife Kate attended the gala wearing a teal blue Jenny Packham dress and matching clutch. The same ensemble she wore to the Royal Albert Hall in 2012 for an event marking the countdown to the London Olympic Games.