Hotel poses challenge for tribal tradition in Iraq

In the heart of Ramadi, the provincial capital, a tall building is lit up with neon lights. "Rose Plaza Hotel" reads a bright sign in Arabic and English.

The 80-bed hotel, built by a young Iraqi businessman, has caused a stir in Anbar, the vast desert province to the west of Baghdad that extends to the borders with Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Wearing a suit and with his hair slicked back, hotelier Mohammed Kassar stands ready to defend his project.

"We are the province of generosity and hospitality," said the 29-year-old.

"But it's a joke that a province which covers a third of Iraq, looks out onto three countries and is a commercial hub, doesn't have a hotel."

Anbar has come far.

A longtime bastion of the anti-US insurgency, it was later overran by Daesh group and became off-limits to tourists or investors on business trips.

But since Ramadi was retaken by Iraqi authorities in 2016, reconstruction, new housing and commercial projects have sprung up, attracting entrepreneurs from across Iraq.

Louai Rafe, an Iraqi businessman, was happy to have found Rose Plaza.

He thought he could finish some administrative work in Anbar and return the same day to the capital Baghdad, 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.

But the work took longer than he expected and he decided to book into the new hotel.

"Whenever I came here, I used to sleep at a friend's house, and I was embarrassed to bother him again," said Rafe.

"This hotel is really welcome, it makes everyone's life easier."