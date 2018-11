Events at the Carthage Film Festival are being held a stone's throw away from where a female suicide bomber wounded 20 people in central Tunis on Monday.

"We wanted to show that Tunisia continues to live," Prime Minister Youssef Chahed told AFP at the opening ceremony.

"Tunisia combats terrorism through security measures... and also through culture."

The festival, now in its 29th year, celebrates the best of Arab and African cinema and is set to run for one week.