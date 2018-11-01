UK's Duchess Kate sees letters of relatives killed in WW1

The duchess's great-great-grandfather, Francis Martineau Lupton had five children, three of whom Francis, Maurice and Lionel were killed in the war.

Ahead of the centenary of the end of the conflict, Kate, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, was shown documents in the Imperial War Museum's archive including letters they sent home and a letter of condolence sent on behalf of King George V from Buckingham Palace's Keeper of the Privy Purse.

Captain Maurice Lupton was the first of Kate's family to die, killed by a sniper in 1915 aged 28. His 24-year-old brother, Lieutenant Lionel Lupton, who served with 28th Brigade Royal Field Artillery and spent a significant time in trenches on the front line, was killed in action the following year.

Kate was also shown the registration card of her great-grandmother Olive, sister of the three brothers who were killed, who worked as a nurse in the Voluntary Aid detachment.