Oscar winner Cate Blanchett to star in TV series

Created and written by "Mad Men" co-producer Dahvi Waller, the nine-episode series will feature Blanchett as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, who led the fight against the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

The amendment was passed by the US Congress in 1972 but failed to win the backing of enough states.

"Mrs America," which will begin production next year, will mark Blanchett's first role in an American television program.

Blanchett joins other Hollywood A-listers who have made the jump to television in recent years, including Meryl Streep, Tom Hardy and Julia Roberts.

The Australian actress most recently starred on the big screen in "Thor: Ragnarok," "Ocean's 8" and "The House with a Clock in Its Walls."