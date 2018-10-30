China to build replica ship of the Titanic

The "Titanic II" will have 835 cabins and will be able to accomodate 2,435 passengers along with 900 crew members, according to CNN.

To make things safer this time, more lifeboats are being added onto the $500 million ship along with a welded hull.

The ship will take passengers from Dubai to New York, with passengers being able to purchase first, second, and third-class tickets, similar to the original Titanic.

Titanic II was originally expected to sail in 2016, however the development of the ship was stopped in 2015 following Clive Palmer's financial dispute with the Chinese government.

Palmer was the Australian billionaire who came up with the idea of building a replica of the ship.