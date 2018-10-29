Meghan wedding dress goes on display at Windsor Castle

The white sleek, long-sleeved gown with a boat neck was designed by Clare Waight Keller, the British artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy for the May 19 wedding in Windsor, an event watched by millions around the world.

Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, also wore a five-metre veil decorated with hand-embroidered flowers which paid tribute to the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, as well as a diamond tiara borrowed from Queen Elizabeth for her big day.

The full outfit, including Meghan's shoes, has been put on display in a large glass box alongside an identical version of Prince Harry's wedding attire a frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry, inside Windsor Castle's Grand Reception Room one of the rooms used for the wedding reception.