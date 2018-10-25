NASA finds rectangular iceberg in Antarctica

Unlike an angular iceberg which usually has just the tip sticking out, the rectangular iceberg is considered a tabular iceberg, which typically have a flat surface and steep, vertical sides.

NASA and University of Maryland scientist Kelly Brunt explained to LiveScience that tabular icebergs form when an ice shelf grows out like a fingernail and calves off, often resulting in straight, geometric lines

The iceberg's sharp corners are an indication that its new, since wind and waves usually round it out.

The iceberg hasn't been measured, but is likely to be more than a mile across. It's definitely not the biggest one ever recorded, however, that distinction belongs to Iceberg B-15, which was 183 miles long and 23 miles wide.