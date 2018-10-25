Sao Paulo Fashion Week highlights new format, new brands

Sharjah24 – AFP: Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, Latin America's most important fashion show, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and the debut of four new labels.
This year's theme is titled "Tran[sp]posicion" (Modification). Novelties included workshops, presentations and panel discussions.
 
Lilly Sarti, the fashion brand run by sisters Lilly and Renata Sarti, opened the event on Sunday at a runway in downtown Sao Paulo.
 
The Sarti sisters' "Heritage" collection offered a view of a winter encompassed by color, but with few patterns. Oversized garments with fringed edges dominated the chilly opening night, while stripes and animal print mingled with earth tones, blues, burgundy, black and white in looks that emphasized a cinched-in silhouette.  
 
Familiar names to the Brazilian fashion festival such as Oskllen and Reinaldo Lourenco made an appearance Monday and Tuesday at a warehouse in the city's western industrial part.