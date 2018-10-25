Thai buffalo farmer races to keep tradition alive

The 63-year-old has been involved in water buffalo racing for 45 years, first as a jockey and now as trainer, who usually buys young buffaloes from local farmers and raises them to become racers.

He said he forked out as much as 50,000 baht ($1500) for a buffalo he named 'Dok Ruk', all for a chance of claiming the top prize at an annual festivity marking the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the rice harvesting season.

The racing festival spans several days and was started more than 140 years ago by rice farmers as a way of giving thanks to the animal that traditionally helps them prepare the soil of the paddy fields before the seasonal harvest.

On the day of the race, Tuesday, more than a hundred water buffaloes dashed out of the paddocks and set off around the 200 metre-long dirt track in the seaside province of Chonburi, some 80 km (50 miles) southeast of the capital, Bangkok.

"The reason that I am still racing today is because I do not want this tradition to disappear... If I do not do this, people will continue to leave," said Anan after winning the light weight division. He hopes his son will take over after he retires.

After Tuesday's race, Dok Ruk was worth over 150,000 baht ($4600), Anan said.