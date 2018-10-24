U.N. special envoy Jolie voices support for Venezuelan refugees

Hollywood actress Jolie met with Venezuelan refugees in Lima this week to draw attention to their plight.

The U.N. has estimated some 2.6 million Venezuelans have left their oil-rich nation, with the majority departing since 2015 amid a crippling economic crisis under President Nicolas Maduro.

Jolie's visit comes amid a backlash against Venezuelans in some South American countries where they have settled.

Jolie met with Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and said they discussed ways the international community can help host countries like Peru accommodate Venezuelans.