Duchess Meghan rushed from Fiji market amid security concerns

Her visit to the Suva Municipal Market to meet stall holders involved in a United Nations women’s project was supposed to last 20 minutes, but her security team quickly ushered her out of the building after just six minutes.

The duchess gave an apologetic wave to her fans as she exited.

Reporters at the scene said Fijians were enthusiastic about seeing the royal and had started singing, but were not out of control.

The decision to leave early came directly from Kensington Palace officials, Australia's News Ltd reported.

Earlier in the day, Meghan gave her first official speech of the regional royal tour, emphasizing to university students how women’s education benefits all society.

Speaking at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Meghan told of her own struggle to pay her way through university in America.