'House of Cards' premieres for the final time

In the latest season, Robin Wright claims the central role of president of the United States. At the premiere, she spoke of what the atmosphere was like after the show was almost derailed by the scandal.

"We knew we had a big job to do. The writers had an enormous feat, just reorchestrating a little bit and we all had to jump on board with them so all of us put our workboots on and forged ahead to complete this show," Wright said.

As opposed to previous seasons of the hit Netflix show, the final season will only consist of eight episodes and they'll be available to watch on November 2.