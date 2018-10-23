Harry and Meghan arrive in Fiji in British royals' first visit since 2006 coup

During attending the official welcome ceremony at Albert Park

Hundreds of spectators waved small plastic Fijian and British flags as Harry, wearing a grey suit with three medals, and Meghan, dressed in a cream long-sleeved dress and matching hat, stepped on to the tarmac outside the capital of Suva.

"Regardless of the drizzling rain, Fijians are out in numbers with their umbrellas to welcome their royal highnesses," the Fiji government said on social network Twitter, alongside pictures of crowds waiting to greet the couple.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama received the couple, who were presented with a bouquet of tropical flowers before the inspection of an honour guard standing to attention in red and white military uniforms.

Thousands of men, women and schoolchildren lined the route of the couple's official motorcade into central Suva, with many spectators smiling, waving and holding up handwritten signs.

"Welcome to Fiji, Prince and Princess," read one that appeared to have been written on an old carton.

Harry and Meghan will be feted in a ceremony at a park in Suva, mirroring a welcome for Queen Elizabeth in 1953. Men in traditional skirts with garlands of leaves and flowers lined up waiting to perform a ceremony.

The former British colony of 300 tropical islands, with a population of about 910,000, was suspended from the British Commonwealth and isolated internationally after Bainimarama, then army commander, seized power in a bloodless coup in 2006.