London film fest closes with flash of "Stan & Ollie" comic genius

The closing film of the London Film Festival covers the twilight years of a couple who made more than 100 films spanning the silent and talkie era, with John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy, the lovably oafish Southern gent, and Steve Coogan playing the idiot-savant Stan Laurel.

Almost a century after they started making movies together, Laurel and Hardy's comedy retains a freshness and universality, even if younger generations may not have seen them.

The movie opens with Laurel and Hardy strolling across a busy Hollywood lot to a studio to film the classic dance scene outside a saloon bar in "Way Out West".

It is 1937 and they are box office gold, but complain about being poorly paid and exploited by producer Hal Roach, to whom they are both under contract.

Cut to 16 years later, their star has waned, audiences have moved on to a younger double act, Abbott and Costello, and the ageing Stan and Ollie have little choice but to embark on a gruelling tour of half-full vaudeville theatres in dingy post-war Britain, the country of Laurel's birth.

Through flashbacks, we learn that their declining fortunes are also in part due to a rift caused when Hardy, still under contract to Roach, made a movie with someone else in what would have been Laurel's part, something Stan harbours as a grudge.

"Stan & Ollie" is released in UK cinemas on January 11, 2019, after being shown on closing night at the festival on Sunday evening, and in limited U.S. cinemas on December 28.