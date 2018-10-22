Prince Harry and Meghan meet locals on Australia's Fraser Island

Meghan, who is pregnant, has cut back her busy schedule as the royal couple enter the last week-and-a-half of their tour to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The Duke and Duchess received gifts from members of the public on their visit, and were earlier greeted by a traditional dance by indigenous locals.

The royal couple are in Australia for the Invictus Games, which began on Saturday ,October 20 and will run in Sydney until October 27. The games, founded by the Prince, are an international Paralympic-style event for military personnel wounded in action.