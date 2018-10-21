'Schoolbus' for dogs makes its rounds in Taiwan

Kuri, a Shiba Inu who lives in Kaohsiung, was on his way to Dongyang Dog School.

Dogs enrolled in the behaviour training facility get on in the morning and return to their owners in the afternoon, according to Chen Cheng-hsien, who runs the school with his brother Chen Kuen-cheng.

Chen's grandfather founded the school more than 90 years ago. "There weren't any vehicles in my grandfather's generation, so he used a bicycle to bring the dogs to school," Chen said.

The lorry often draws curious looks on the streets of Kaohsiung. "We were keen on practicality, so the lorry doesn't look very pretty," Chen said.