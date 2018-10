The Duke and Duchess mingled and received gifts from several 'Kookaburra Kids', which is an organisation that helps children living in families affected by mental illness.

The Royal Couple also met with Australian and British Invictus Games athletes.

The Invictus Games began on Saturday (October 20) and will run in Sydney until October 27. The games, founded by Prince Harry, are an international Paralympic-style event for military personnel wounded in action.